× Injuries reported in head-on crash in Walker

WALKER, Mich. – Crews are on the scene of a serious head-on crash in Walker.

The crash happened about 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Four Mile Road and Walker Avenue. A pickup truck and a van were involved in the crash.

Kent County deputies tell FOX 17 that the drivers of both vehicles have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They also say that icy road conditions were a factor in the crash.

We’ll have more details when they become available.