Investigators: Woman’s death in Allegan Co. was accidental

Posted 2:08 PM, January 15, 2019, by

OTSEGO, Mich. – The woman found dead outside a church died from accidental causes, according to the Allegan County Sheriff.

Deputies, Otsego Police and EMS and fire personnel were called to the River of Life Church Monday afternoon on reports of an unresponsive person laying next to the building. Investigators say it appeared she had been at the location for some time and she could not be revived.

The woman has been identified as Stacey Lynn Ongiyo, 32, of Otsego.

Investigators say that no signs of foul play have been found and they believe Ongiyo’s death was accidental. Toxicology tests are still being completed.

