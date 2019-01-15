× Man arrested after shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – One person is in custody after a morning standoff with shots being fired.

Battle Creek Police say they were called to Goguac Street near Meachem Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on reports of shots being fired. Police surrounded the home called for everyone to come out. Eventually ten adults and three children came out of the home.

The person suspected of firing the shots remained inside the home. Police entered and found him hiding in a cabinet. He was taken into custody on assault charges.

Police say they did not find the weapon, but did find shell casings.