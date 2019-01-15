× Man charged with theft, property damage totaling over $15K

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland Township man is facing several charges for allegedly breaking into several vehicles and damaging property in Ottawa and Kent counties.

Keo Lakoun, 40, is accused of being involved with over a dozen cases involving stolen items or property damage in Ottawa County, Holland, Zeeland and Kent County.

Police estimate the value of damage and stolen property to be over $15,000.

Lakoun has been arraigned on charges of illegal use of a financial transaction device, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of property, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and larceny of a weapon.