Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

Man charged with theft, property damage totaling over $15K

Posted 5:15 PM, January 15, 2019, by

A mug shot of Keo Lakoun.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland Township man is facing several charges for allegedly breaking into several vehicles and damaging property in Ottawa and Kent counties.

Keo Lakoun, 40, is accused of being involved with over a dozen cases involving stolen items or property damage in Ottawa County, Holland, Zeeland and Kent County.

Police estimate the value of damage and stolen property to be over $15,000.

Lakoun has been arraigned on charges of illegal use of a financial transaction device, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of property, unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle and larceny of a weapon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s