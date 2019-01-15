× Missing Isabella County man found dead

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – A missing Isabella County man has been found deceased.

Charles Peterson, 84, was last seen on January 10 driving his vehicle heading east on M-46 after getting gas in St. Louis, Michigan.

Michigan State Police say they found Peterson next to his vehicle on Brown Road, east of Jackson Avenue in Lincoln Township around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Detectives with Isabella County Sheriff are investigating along with Michigan State Police. Anyone with information should call 989-772-5911.