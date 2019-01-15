Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

Muskegon girls pick up OK Black win over Reeths-Puffer

Posted 11:35 PM, January 15, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The Muskegon girls picked up a big win over OK Black foe Reeths-Puffer on Tuesday night, 56-37 the final.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s