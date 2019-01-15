Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

Muskegon’s Cam Martinez & Billie Roberts both receive Michigan State football offers

Posted 6:57 PM, January 15, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Mark Dantonio and his coaching staff have made their way to Muskegon to offer two of the best players in the state for the 2020 recruiting class. Muskegon quarterback Cam Martinez and defensive end Billie Roberts have both received Michigan State offers, according to Twitter.

Martinez recently picked up several offers including one from Michigan while Roberts also has a fair share from Indiana and Kentucky, amongst others. Both are currently seen as three-star recruits according to 247Sports and you can bet more offers will be coming their way.

