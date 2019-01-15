Muskegon’s Cam Martinez & Billie Roberts both receive Michigan State football offers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Mark Dantonio and his coaching staff have made their way to Muskegon to offer two of the best players in the state for the 2020 recruiting class. Muskegon quarterback Cam Martinez and defensive end Billie Roberts have both received Michigan State offers, according to Twitter.

Truly blessed and very excited to have received an offer from Michigan state ✅🙏🏾‼️ pic.twitter.com/OirmHDCTVY — billie roberts (@Mr_Nike35) January 15, 2019

Martinez recently picked up several offers including one from Michigan while Roberts also has a fair share from Indiana and Kentucky, amongst others. Both are currently seen as three-star recruits according to 247Sports and you can bet more offers will be coming their way.