Netflix raising all subscription prices

Posted 10:27 AM, January 15, 2019, by

Netflix is raising prices in the United States as the streaming service invests heavily in new programs.

All three of the company’s plans will increase in price by $1-$2. The standard $11 plan, for example, will increase to $13 per month.

The price hikes will be applied to all existing members over the next few months. New members will be charged the new price immediately.

Netflix stock spiked 6% at market open.

1 Comment

  • AmazedHuman

    No surprise that Netflix is raising their rates. They likely have to do something to recoup the money lost from so many folks leaving them due to the Obama’s using Netflix to further their nasty liberal political agenda against America.

