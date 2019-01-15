× New school lunches could have more salt, sugar and fat, report says

Some Trump administration changes could impact what students eat at school.

The current administration wants to bring higher-fat chocolate milk and even more white breads and pizza to the menu, according to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

It’s a move a Bloomberg Businessweek report says could add more fat, sugar and salt into student’s diets.

The Trump administration is rolling back some of former Obama-era school lunch initiatives like The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids act. The initiative called for school lunches to have more fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lower sodium levels and fat-free chocolate milk.

Bloomberg reports that many kids were not happy with the healthier lunch options.