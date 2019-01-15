No hassle slumber parties with Little Dreamers Sleepovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A West Michigan mom wanted something memorable for her visiting niece from France to cherish after her trip to see them. She put together a fabulous sleep over and then a light bulb went off. Maranda Ruegsgegger is now the proud owner of Little Dreamers Sleepovers

Leave the hassle of setting up and taking down a themed party to them! A $200 base package gets you five tents along with:

*air mattresses

*fitted sheets

*blankets

*tray table

*lights

*lanterns

*bunting

*decorative pillows

(You can upgrade theme decor for $50)

Little Dreamers has themes for both boys and girls ranging from unicorns, LOL surpise, Minecraft, Under the Stars, Boho, Harry Potter, Pirate, soccer, seasonal and more! Plus, they have fun sleepover kits to keep the kids entertained with things like a movie night, friendship bracelets, pillow decorating, hot chocolate and s'mores.

Delivery is free for first 25 miles.

For more details, check out their Facebook page and visit them online.