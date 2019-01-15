Otsego remains unbeaten with a 72-50 win at Portage Northern

PORTAGE, Mich -- The Otsego Bulldogs improved to 11-0 on the season with a 72-50 win over Portage Northern. Jordan Ross recorded 21 points off of the bench for Otsego.
