Otsego remains unbeaten with a 72-50 win at Portage Northern

Posted 11:34 PM, January 15, 2019, by

PORTAGE, Mich -- The Otsego Bulldogs improved to 11-0 on the season with a 72-50 win over Portage Northern. Jordan Ross recorded 21 points off of the bench for Otsego.

