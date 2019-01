× Paramedic falls on ice at Grand Rapids house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Crews were able to put out a house fire in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 8:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Woodglen Street NW. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says that one paramedic took a hard fall on the ice and suffered an injury.