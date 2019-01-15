Reeths-Puffer snaps Muskegon’s 58-game OK Black winning streak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Tuesday night brought us a big-time high school basketball matchup in the OK Black between 9-1 Reeths-Puffer and the Big Reds of Muskegon. The Big Reds had won 58 straight conference matchups prior to Tuesday night. However, the Rockets showed they can hang with big programs like Muskegon with the 63-59 overtime win.

"It's huge for us," Rockets head coach Lance Johnson said, "we've had some big wins but Muskegon has been at the top of our league for a long time. I have a ton of respect for Keith Guy, I grew up watching his Muskegon Heights teams play, I have so much respect for them and how they do things here so for us to get a win is huge for us."

"Obviously they're a good team but everyone came to play," senior Carter Fulton said, "we shot the ball well and rebounded, we worked as a team and executed."

"It was a big game of course, playing Muskegon," senior guard Jalen Williams said, "they're a powerhouse so we just came out here and competed and got the win."

The Rockets improve to 10-1.