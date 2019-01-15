× Spectrum: Over 20 slip and fall injuries reported in Emergency Rooms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – While there have been reports of dozens, if not hundreds, of crashes and slide-offs Tuesday morning, several others have been hurt just walking.

Spectrum Health officials tell FOX 17 that as of Noon, they had seen over 20 patients in their emergency departments for injuries from slips and falls.

Sidewalks and parking lots are slowly getting salted, but rely much more on area property owners to take care of the icy conditions.