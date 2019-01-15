× Thieves drive stolen vehicle into gun shop; several firearms stolen

NILES, Mich. – Police are looking for the suspects who stole a number of guns early Tuesday morning in SW Michigan.

Police in Niles say that the suspects stole a vehicle from a Niles resident and crashed it into The Firing Pin gun shop at about 4:15 a.m. The owners of the shop are completing an inventory to determine how many firearms were taken.

Police say that the resident who owned the vehicle had left the keys in the unlocked vehicle overnight.

A cash reward will be available for any tips that lead to arrests in the case. Anyone with information should call Niles Police at 269-683-0404 or text a tip to 274637.