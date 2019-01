× Vehicle crashes through Niles gun store

NILES, Mich. (ABC 57) — An investigation is underway after a car drove through a business in Niles.

Police say it happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at The Firing Pin, a gun store in Niles located at 318 North 5th Street.

It is unknown if anything was taken from the store at this time.

This is a developing story.