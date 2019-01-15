Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

West Michigan body shops busy after icy roads cause dozens of crashes

Posted 11:49 PM, January 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51PM, January 15, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Icy roads on Tuesday meant more car crashes than normal, and Gerber Collision on Alpine Avenue is feeling the boost in business.

Manager Ryan Martin says there have been eight cars towed straight to his shop so far Tuesday, and he expects more cars to come in needing repairs after Wednesday.

“You can do a lot more damage than you think just sliding into something,” Ryan Martin said.

He says if your car gets in a fender bender, and you don't plan to take it into a shop right away, write down what happened and take photos so can remember for the insurance company.

“You want to make sure what you’re saying matches what you want done to your vehicle because that’s what the insurance company is going to look at,” Martin said.

 

