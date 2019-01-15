Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

Western Michigan drops fourth straight with loss to No. 16 Buffalo

Posted 11:09 PM, January 15, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Going against nationally-ranked Buffalo is no easy task. The Broncos held a lead in the opening half but after intermission, the Bulls talent came to the forefront resulting in an 88-79 Buffalo win. The Broncos fall to 6-11 overall. WMU guard Josh Davis recorded 24 points in the loss.

