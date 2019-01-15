Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

Wyoming Lee HS student robbed on way to school

Posted 9:35 AM, January 15, 2019, by

WYOMING, Mich. – A student walking to Lee High School Tuesday morning was robbed at gunpoint, according to Wyoming Police.

The robbery happened at about 7:25 a.m. in the area of Martindale Avenue and Lee Street SW in Wyoming. Police say the student was robbed as he was walking to school.

Police have a heightened presence at the Godfrey-Lee schools this morning as a result of the robbery.

The victim told police the suspect was a white man in his early 20s. He was last seen running south on Martindale towards Burton Street. Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

