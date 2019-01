× 1 injured in Kentwood head-on crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Crews are working to clear the scene of a head-on crash in Kent County.

Dispatchers say it happened around 7:05 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Breton Road and 52nd Street SE in Kentwood.

We’re told at least one person was injured in the crash.

Dispatchers say no roads are blocked while crews work to clean up the scene.

