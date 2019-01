Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. -- Residents living in one West Michigan community are waking up without power.

An estimated 1,650 Consumers Energy customers living in the Montague and Whitehall area are without power.

According to the outage map, power could be restored in some areas by 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The outage has caused the Whitehall School district to delay classes for two hours.