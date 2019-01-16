Aquinas men’s volleyball prepares for their first-ever home game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Rick Schroeder has built an impressive volleyball program at Aquinas College and now, he'll look to the same with a men's volleyball team. The Saints launched their program after Coach Schroeder had a conversation with Aquinas athletic director, Nick Davidson.

"I had the idea a couple years ago when I got hired as the women's coach," Schroeder explained. "I went to the athletic director as kind of a joke and said, 'hey I'm from California, I'm going to bug you until this happens and a week or two later he called me into his office and said 'can you make it happen?' He said he'd give me a little over a year [to build the program]."

The 19 player roster consists of players from seven different states, mostly from California, where men's volleyball is a bit more popular.

"I wasn't sure what to expect," Saints junior and Mission Viejo, California native Colby Elder said, "I had a couple of other offers but the more I talked to him [Schroeder] and learned about the school, it sounded more and more appealing and everything just fell into place."

The Saints will host Olivet College on Thursday night at the Sturrus Athletic Center at 7:00 pm and are excited for the opportunity to draw a crowd.

"We're super stoked," junior middle blocker and Huntington Beach, California product Will Donald said. "It's a great opportunity for us to build a new culture here at Aquinas and even here in Michigan with men's volleyball starting to become a much bigger thing."