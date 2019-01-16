Aquinas women defeat Cornerstone, 73-39

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Aquinas women's basketball team improved to 16-6 overall with the 73-39 win over Cornerstone on Wednesday night. Bri Spica recorded a game-high 15 points while Carley Andrews added 13 points and three steals on the evening.

