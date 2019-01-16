× Arctic invasion and snow on the way

WEST MICHIGAN — It’s no secret that it’s been a relatively snow-less winter here in West Michigan, compared to what we would typically see at this point. Seasonal snowfall totals just 18.8″ as of today, which is well below the long-term average for the snow season thus far. That number is 40.4″, so we’re running 21.6″ below average so far this Winter. Furthermore, the last time we’ve seen more than 2″ of snow in one day was way back on November 26th when 4.8″ fell in Grand Rapids.

We could finally see some notable snow this weekend, however, as an area of low pressure moves though the Ohio River valley. Granted, the heaviest snow will most likely fall well to our south, but a glancing blow from this system will still bring enough snow to make travel difficult on Saturday.

The RPM model shows the snow approaching the area on Friday evening:

Most of our forecast models show anywhere from 1 to 5 inches of snowfall across the FOX 17 viewing area. Here is what the European model is going with for us:

We’ve developed our own forecast here at FOX 17, which looks pretty similar to what you see above. This could change as we get closer to the actual event, depending on the exact track the low pressure system responsible for the snow takes. Here is what we’re thinking we’ll see in terms of snowfall totals at this point:

So the heaviest snow will likely fall in areas along and south of I-94.

In addition, the coldest air of the season will invade West Michigan for the second half of the weekend into early next week. Here’s a look at your 7 day forecast, and stay tuned to FOX 17 for further updates!