× Cleveland company moving to Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – A Grand Rapids-based investment firm is bringing one of its most recent acquisitions to Wyoming, creating 52 new jobs.

The Right Place, Inc. announced Wednesday that Stone Fox Ventures LLC is bringing Even Cut Abrasive Company to a new location at 4050 Roger B. Chaffee Memorial Boulevard in Wyoming. The company is investing $3.76 million in equipment and expanding production, which will lead to 52 new jobs.

Stone Fox Ventures recently purchased Even Cut Abrasive in Cleveland, but decided to move the company to Wyoming with assistance from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), The Right Place, Inc. and the City of Wyoming.

“We believe the City of Wyoming is a great place to build a company and a community. Not only is the area full of talented individuals who will make fantastic team members, but it also provides a quality of life we believe is important to our business culture,” said Robert Shindorf, Managing Member, Stone Fox Ventures LLC in a press release.

“We’re thrilled Stone Fox Ventures selected Wyoming as the location for its expansion project,” said Mayor Jack Poll, City of Wyoming in the press release. “We look forward to welcoming them to our community and being part of their continued success.”

Details as to when the new facility would be hiring were not released.