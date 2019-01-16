Crash sends 2 to hospital in Mecosta Co.

Posted 6:00 PM, January 16, 2019, by

File photo.

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after a crash in Mecosta County.

The crash happened around 4:18 p.m. near the intersection of Northland Drive and 14 Mile Road in Big Rapids Township.

A vehicle was traveling north on Northland Drive when a vehicle turned in front of it, causing a crash.

The driver and passenger in the northbound vehicle were taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening. The other driver was treated for injuries at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s