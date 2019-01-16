× Documents reveal events leading up to deadly shooting of East Kentwood teenager

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Prosecutor has authorized murder charges against a teenager in the murder of an East Kentwood High School student.

Prosecutor Chris Becker says he is charging Ahmed Adel Hasan of Open Murder, Armed Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery in the death of James King, 17.

King was shot and killed Sunday in the parking lot of a strip mall near 44th Street and Kalamazoo SE.

Court documents say that Hasan admitted to driving with four others to the 4200 block of Kalamazoo SE with the intent of robbing King of marijuana. The deal for the marijuana had been arranged over social media.

Hasan told police that he noticed that one of the members of the group did have a handgun. Hasan says he got out of the vehicle at the robbery site and another member of the group took over driving. He says he watched the group rob King, and then a person in the back seat shot King and pushed him from the vehicle.

Police were led to Hasan by surveillance video that showed his vehicle being used in the robbery.

No other arrests have been announced at this time.

Hasan is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll have more details from court on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.