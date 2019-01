Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Tuscola County educator known for using hands on activities, such as nature walks, and creating an outdoor classroom and nature playground to engage and challenge her students has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Terie Elbers, is a Great Start Readiness Program lead teacher for preschool students at Reese Elementary School, which is part of the Reese Public Schools.

