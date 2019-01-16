George Lopez coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

Get ready for Winter Friends Weekend at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel! On Friday and Saturday, kids can head to the lobby and make Penguin Crafts starting at 5 p.m. Also there will be glitter tattoos available and story time with Nokimis at 8 p.m. The movies for this weekend are "Frozen" and "Secret Life of Pets."

January 25 and 26 is Spring Fever Weekend. Crafts include hand print flower bookmarks, and paper plate rainbows. Story time will be followed up by some kid favorites like "Trolls" and "Nut Job."

Who’s hungry? Try new flavors in the New Year with Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel’s Tex-Mex family night package! Sundays through Thursdays in the month of January, you can get a room starting at $164 dollars a night! You’ll get an overnight stay in a standard room, waterpark passes, wet beef burrito or chicken quesadilla meals, and a family brownie dessert. For full details or to book your stay, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

Just announced, comedian George Lopez will be coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on May 4. Lopez is known for starring in his self-produced sitcom "George Lopez." He's also received several awards for his work including the 2003 Imagine Vision Aawrd and was named one of the "Top 25 Hispanics in America by TIMES Magazine in 2005.

Tickets to Three Doors Down are now on sale. They'll be in Mt. Pleasant on February 1! This American Rock band from Mississippi formed in 1996. They rose to international fame with their first single "Kryptonite," which placed in the top three on the Billboard 100 chart. Worldwide they've sold more than 20 million albums.

If you’re a big fan of billiards, the WPBA Masters are coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. The Women’s Professional Billiard Association is a body of women’s professional billiards in the United States, and one of the longest-running women’s professional sports organizations in the world. Don’t miss the excitement of the top women’s players in the world battle it out for the Soaring Eagle Masters championship title. Sessions are happening February 28 through March 3.

Comedian Dane Cook is taking the stage on March 8. He's known for his unique brand of "guy next door" attitude," has been on several tours, and has worked with well-known comedy guys including George Carlin and Steve Martin. He also lent his voice to the character "Dusty" in Disney's animated film "Planes, Fire, and Rescue." Tickets start at $72.

Just announced to the Soaring Eagle Casino concert lineup, Josh Turney and Scotty McCreery are performing April 20.

Josh Turner is one of country music’s most recognizable hit-makers. From his 2003 Platinum-selling debut “Long Black Train”… to his 2017 Billboard number one release, “Deep South,” Turner has scored multiple Grammy, CMA, ACM Awards nominations and received six inspirational Country Music Awards. He’s sold more than 8 million units, and populated the radio with hits like “Hometown Girl,” “Would You Go with Me,” “Your Man,” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance.”

Scotty McCreery burst onto the national music scene in 2011 at age 17, quickly making himself one of country music’s hottest new stars. Now in his early twenties, the talented singer/songwriter has sold nearly 3 million albums, and has received both Platinum and Gold album certifications. He’s also debuted three consecutive albums at number one Billboard chart, achieved one Gold and three Platinum certified singles, and created two Top Ten hits.

Formed in 1967, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, non-stop touring, and record jumping started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Today, the band is still together and has sold 40 million albums around the globe. All four band members are still wow-ing audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites like “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” and many many more. See them live in concert on June 7.

School cancelled due to bad weather? If the roads are clear, head up to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel and treat the kids to a day at the waterpark for only $12 dollars a person. Kids 3 and under can get in for free. Make sure to call and see if this offer is available before traveling. To get your snow passes, call 989-917-4801.