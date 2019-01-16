Horror movie release moved from school shooting anniversary

MIAMI (AP) — A horror movie called “Happy Death Day 2U” is getting a new release date following complaints its original release date coincided with the Florida school shooting anniversary.

Universal Pictures released a statement Wednesday saying the film’s North American release would be moved from Feb. 14 to Feb. 13. The studio also decided to keep the film from theaters in the Parkland area where 17 people were killed last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime died in the attack, tweeted a plea Tuesday night for Universal to move the release date.

“Happy Death Day 2U” is a sequel to the 2017 film “Happy Death Day” in which a woman must continually relive the day of her murder until she can discover her killer’s identity.

