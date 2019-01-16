× Judge dismisses felony in Detroit officer’s beating of naked woman

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has dismissed a felony charge against a Detroit police corporal in the beating of a naked, combative woman who prosecutors say was having a mental breakdown inside an emergency room triage unit.

The Detroit News reports that Judge Cylenthia Miller dismissed the misconduct in office charge Tuesday against 47-year-old Dewayne Jones. He still faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge.

A video posted in August on WJBK-TV’s website shows the 29-year-old unarmed woman being punched about a dozen times at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

The judge says the woman was “completely out of control” and Jones “had the presence of mind” to get control of her.

Defense attorney Pamella Szydlak says Jones “tried to de-escalate the situation” while the woman spat and tried to bite him. She said Jones “had no choice” but to use force.