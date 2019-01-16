Michigan board lets 70 medical pot business reopen

Posted 6:09 PM, January 16, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is letting about 70 medical marijuana businesses reopen temporarily through March 31 without it being a risk to their licensure.

The state’s medical marijuana licensing board on Wednesday agreed with the recommendation and others proposed by regulators. The move is geared at ensuring patients can still access marijuana at a time a new regulatory system gets off the ground and there are supply shortages.

The temporarily operating facilities had been told to close as of Dec. 31.

The board also agreed to continue to not discipline licensed dispensaries that source their marijuana product through caregivers, under certain conditions. The reprieve also helps licensed growers or processors that buy marijuana from caregivers or temporarily operating facilities.

The board approved five more operating licenses Wednesday, bring the total to 104.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s