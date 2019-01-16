Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A multi-million dollar investment is coming to Ford Airport. Allegiant Airlines is adding an operations base here in West Michigan, and bringing job opportunities along with it.

This is similar to the hub the airline had at Ford Airport years ago. Allegiant plans to base two "Airbus A320s" and create more than 60 jobs in Cascade Township. This will allow more lanes to be serviced in Grand Rapids.

To attract the investment, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation approved a grant of $200,000 along with the expanded operations. Allegiant is also adding two flights to Nashville and Savannah, Georgia.

2. The Gilmore Collection's special events venue, Paddock Place, is opening a new pub.

The Pub and Paddock Palace in Grand Rapids will open to the public on January 29.

It will offer a full bar with happy hour-priced drinks and pub-style food. The pub will be open Tuesday through Sunday.

Paddock Place was previously Mangiamos, until that closed in 2017.

3. A group in West Michigan is hoping to provide some relief for Coast Guard Families affected by the partial government shutdown.

The Grand Haven American Legion will be offering free dinners to Coast Guard employees and their families tonight due to the government shutdown.

They plan on hosting the events every Wednesday and Friday until the shutdown is over.

Coast Guard don't have to wear their uniform, but they do need government ID.

4. A rare natural phenomenon captivating a town in Maine. A nearly perfect circle of ice has appeared in a Westbrook River.

Dozens of onlookers are braving the cold weather to capture the mysterious moment. Ice disks often form along river bends with strong currents, churning water combined with chunks of ice. When viewed from above the images resemble a planet or moon.

The phenomenon will continue until the disk melts or the river freezes entirely.

5. Food fanatics need to go to Walmart, because the mega store is packing the shelves with a lot of unusual cereals.

From "Sour Patch Kids" and "Nilla Banana Pudding", to "Dippin' Dots Cookies and Cream" and "Chips Ahoy" flavors, foodies can try all the different kids from brands like Post and Kellogg's.

There's even a surprise blast from the past. 25 years later, Pop Tarts Cereal is back. It comes in Frosted Strawberry or Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon.