MSP investigating theft of trailer from Sturgis business

STURGIS, Mich. — Authorities are investigating the theft of a trailer from a parking lot in Sturgis.

Michigan State Police say the trailer was taken from 5-5:30 a.m. Saturday from Sturgis Overhead Door, located at the corner of US-12 and Broadus Street.

Authorities said the trailer is a flatbed with a tailgate that is approximately 12 feet long and black.

The suspect vehicle is a dark SUV that is similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe. At least two suspects were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.