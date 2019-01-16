MSP investigating theft of trailer from Sturgis business

Posted 8:44 PM, January 16, 2019, by

STURGIS, Mich. — Authorities are investigating the theft of a trailer from a parking lot in Sturgis.

Michigan State Police say the trailer was taken from 5-5:30 a.m. Saturday from Sturgis Overhead Door, located at the corner of US-12 and Broadus Street.

Authorities said the trailer is a flatbed with a tailgate that is approximately 12 feet long and black.

The suspect vehicle is a dark SUV that is similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe. At least two suspects were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s