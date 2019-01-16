× Reports: Engler out as President of MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 17/AP) – Michigan State University interim President John Engler is expected to resign Wednesday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The MSU Board of Trustees called a meeting for Thursday morning where they were expected to oust Engler if he doesn’t resign amid criticism of comments he has made about victims of imprisoned ex-sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar, a trustee said Wednesday.

Engler had been hired by the board after Lou Anna K. Simon resigned in the wake of the Nassar scandal, where hundreds of female student athletes had been sexually assaulted.

In an editorial board meeting Friday with The Detroit News, Engler said women sexually assaulted by the now-imprisoned Nassar have been in the “spotlight” and are “still enjoying that moment at times, you know, the awards and recognition.”

Trustee Brian Mosallam told The Associated Press that the “the votes are there” to force Engler out at a special board meeting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.