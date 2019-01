Choose from more than 250 various styles, colors and sizes of dresses at this weekend’s Guys & Girls Formal Wear Sale hosted by the competitive cheer team at Comstock Park High, 150 6 Mile Rd.

From 10a.m. to 3p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, anyone from around West Michigan is encouraged to shop in the high school’s Mat room.

Credit cards and check are accepted but cash is preferred.