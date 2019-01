Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Cecilia Music Center is celebrating their 135th anniversary season with many amazing winter concerts coming up in February and March.

Here's just some of the concerts coming up:

February 7- Joey DeFranceso

February 9- Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

February 24- The War and Treaty

February 28- The Milk Carton Kids

March 14- Chamber Music Society

For a complete list of events, visit scmc-online.org.