Taste wines from around the globe at Wine About Winter

Posted 12:13 PM, January 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12PM, January 16, 2019

A toast to the West Coast and beyond will be happening in Grand Haven for the 10th annual Wine about Winter event on Friday.

This wine tasting event takes place at Grand Haven's Main Street. There will be 15 wine tasting locations along the street featuring wines from around the world, including two West Coast Michigan wineries.

There will also be artwork displayed by 32 different artists throughout the venues as people sip on their wines.

Don't worry about toughing out the cold to get to each venue, there will be a free shuttle transporting event goers throughout downtown Grand Haven.

Tickets are $5 and includes a wine glass. Tasting tickets are $3 each.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

