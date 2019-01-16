Union picks up OK Black win over Jenison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Union improved to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play with a 50-43 win over Jenison on Wednesday night in a makeup game from Tuesday. Kae'Von Dickerson recorded 13 points and eight rebounds while Jeremiah Pittman registered a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

