GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Union improved to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play with a 50-43 win over Jenison on Wednesday night in a makeup game from Tuesday. Kae'Von Dickerson recorded 13 points and eight rebounds while Jeremiah Pittman registered a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Union picks up OK Black win over Jenison
