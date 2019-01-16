Wayland remains unbeaten in the OK Gold with win over East Grand Rapids

Posted 11:11 PM, January 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42PM, January 16, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After being postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday due to weather, Wayland and East Grand Rapids met in an OK Black showdown. The Wildcats used a big performance from six-eight senior Cory Ainsworth who had a game-high 26 points in the 49-42 win. The Wildcats improve to 8-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

