Wilderness Journal Outdoor Expo has everything you need to spend time outside in Michigan

Thousands of outdoor enthusiasts will come from far and wide to seek out new gear, activities, and places to see at the Wilderness Journal Outdoor Expo in Cadillac this weekend.

Hosted by the popular Wilderness Journal Television Show, the annual event will feature outfitters, guides, and companies from across North America to show people who love the outdoors what's new. Booths will include items such as boats, campers, blinds, docks, tractors, hunting and fishing equipment, and more.

The expo will also have food samples, outdoor living, taxidermy, custom clothing, as well as an indoor youth BB gun shooting range. New to this year's event, there will be a seminar about "Alternative Hunting Methods" at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Wilderness Journal Outdoor Expo will be held January 19-20 at The Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac. The expo runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

