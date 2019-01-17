1 killed in fiery Calhoun Co. crash involving semis on I-94

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. -- Dispatchers are asking drivers to avoid the area of westbound I-94 in Calhoun County after a crash between two semis causing one of them to catch fire.

It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of I-94 in Emmett Township., blocking all lanes west of 11 Mile, causing traffic to be diverted.

We're told one of the drivers, a man in their 40's, died in the crash but the other drive, also a man in his 40s, was not injured. No word on what led up to it.

Multiple agencies are working to clear the scene.

As of 5:00 a.m. Thursday, authorities are still on scene working to clear the crash but say all lanes should be back open in about an hour.