$10k worth of coins stolen from Portage shop

Posted 10:51 AM, January 17, 2019, by

PORTAGE, Mich. – Detectives are investigating the theft of over $10,000 worth of gold coins from a Portage store.

The theft took place Monday, January 14 at about 2:30 p.m. at Scott’s Sports Cards and Jewelry in the 7400 block of S. Westnedge.

Detectives say that a man distracted store staff while a woman took American Eagle gold coins. They later left together in the a newer black GMC or Chevy Tahoe vehicle that was parked at a neighboring business.

Police say that the couple asked an employee to show them several gold and silver coins, but then the man started showing the employee his wrist watch to distract him. They had the employee package the coins even though they never intended to buy them.

The suspects are described as being Hispanic and being between 30 and 35 years old. The man had short black hair and a goatee beard and was wearing a gold watch.

Anyone with information should call Portage DPS at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s