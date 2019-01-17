× 11-year-old boy has cutting-edge surgery thanks to 3D model

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A young boy is on the road to recovery after a serious heart surgery.

Last February, 11-year-old Trent Ahlefeld underwent a complicated, cutting-edge surgery for a unique heart condition.

It was made possible by dedicated doctors at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, who made a 3D image of his heart to give surgeons a better visual of what was going on inside Trent’s chest.

“We had to do something about this hole in the heart and the hole was able to be closed. And I don’t think I would have had the courage to do this surgery if unless I had this type of imagery,” says Dr. Marcus Haw, co-director of congenital heart center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

It was a surgery Trent had been waiting his whole life for. He was born with his heart on the right side of his chest with a massive hole in it, and only had one valve.

“He’s always overcome his obstacles, and this was just another one. Of course, it looked kind of doom-and-gloom to everybody, but just another day in our life,” says Meghan Thompson, Trent’s mom.

Trent and his family are excited about his stronger heart and the life he will be able to live thanks to the surgery.