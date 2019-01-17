3 apps that every wine lover should have on their phone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wine Ring

Did you know there are more than 100,000 wines produced each year? Instead of wasting time and money on wines you might not like, get a recommendation from Wine Ring based on your palate.

Get started by rating wines you’ve already tried- choose love it, like it, so-so, or dislike- and the app uses those ratings to pick wines you’ll love.

In addition to recommendations, you can scan a label of wine you’re interested in trying, and the app will tell you whether or not it will fit your tastes.

Wine Picker

Of course if you’re already sitting at your favorite restaurant and wondering what kind of wine to order with your meal, pull out Wine Picker!

Select the restaurant you’re dining at, set your budget and foot pairing, and the app will recommend five wines from the restaurant’s menu.

There’s also a reverse search, picking wines from the menu, with the app recommending food pairings.

If you have a craving for a particular wine, you can also search for restaurants serving that wine, as well as log your own tasting notes, reviews, and personal wine collection.

Wine Trail Adventures

Want to experience Michigan's finest wines? Go on an adventure through the mitten with the Wine Trail Adventures app.

Wine Trail Adventures is a social network that rewards you for exploring the five thousand plus wineries in the United States. Check into wineries, review their wines, and share your experiences with other members.

If you have location services on, it will bring up wine trails that other users have created, or make your own so other wine lovers can experience your personal wine-adventure.

Also, follow your favorite wineries, get updates on what they’re up to, and accumulating points and collect badges for free wine related projects.