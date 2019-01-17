Ask an Athlete: Drive guard Michael Bethea Jr.

Posted 11:08 PM, January 17, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Drive guard, Michael Bethea Jr. has started twelve games this season and is averaging nearly twelve points a game. However, we get to know him a little bit off of the court as he answers Jason Hutton's hard-pressed questions in this week's Ask an Athlete.

