BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- All five starters scored in double figures for Ferris State as they win the offensive shootout, 99-77 over Purdue Northwest to improve to 13-7 overall. Godwin Heights alum and Bulldogs forward Markese Mayfield scored 13 points, added four assists and five steals in the win.
Balanced offensive attack leads Ferris State to win over Purdue Northwest
