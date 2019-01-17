Balanced offensive attack leads Ferris State to win over Purdue Northwest

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- All five starters scored in double figures for Ferris State as they win the offensive shootout, 99-77 over Purdue Northwest to improve to 13-7 overall. Godwin Heights alum and Bulldogs forward Markese Mayfield scored 13 points, added four assists and five steals in the win.

