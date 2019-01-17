Cass Co. sheriff warns of vehicle, garage break-ins

Posted 6:30 PM, January 17, 2019, by

File photo.

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to lock their homes and vehicles after a string of break-ins.

From Dec. 25 to Jan. 15, authorities have received reports of 20 burglaries and 23 larcenies. Authorities said there has been a particular spike in activity over the last three days.

Most of the incidents have been in the Cassopolis-area and in southeastern Cass County.

Suspects are breaking into unlocked garages and vehicles and stealing property inside.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Cass County tip line at 800-462-9238, or contact Crimestoppers by texting 274637 or calling 800-342-7267.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s