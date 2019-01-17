× Cass Co. sheriff warns of vehicle, garage break-ins

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to lock their homes and vehicles after a string of break-ins.

From Dec. 25 to Jan. 15, authorities have received reports of 20 burglaries and 23 larcenies. Authorities said there has been a particular spike in activity over the last three days.

Most of the incidents have been in the Cassopolis-area and in southeastern Cass County.

Suspects are breaking into unlocked garages and vehicles and stealing property inside.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Cass County tip line at 800-462-9238, or contact Crimestoppers by texting 274637 or calling 800-342-7267.