Couple gives up “American Dream” for life on the road in an RV

What exactly is the "American Dream?" It's what many say Howard and Linda Payne were living- great house and great jobs- but the two felt there was more to life.

In 2005, they gave it all up for life on the road in an RV. They'll be at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show this weekend at DeVos Place.

The couple will be giving seminars about full-time RV living, including the basics of driving the vehicle and selecting the RV that's right for you, at the show.

For a complete schedule of their seminars, visit grandrapidsrvshow.com.

Follow Howard and Linda's journey, or learn more about if living in an RV is right for you at RV-Dreams.com.

