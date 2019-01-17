Court rules against musical instrument store

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A legal dispute over school band instruments has ended with a sour note for a western Michigan company.

West Michigan Band Instruments claims its rights were violated when the Coopersville district excluded it from a 2017 event where students and parents could choose instruments. But a federal appeals court rejected the argument Wednesday and said the district was free to name its own tune.

West Michigan Band sells and rents instruments to students in the region. The Coopersville district selected a competitor, Meyer Music, to be the exclusive vendor at band night.

Coopersville told the appeals court that too many vendors would be distracting for families when they’re trying to get information about school band opportunities.

